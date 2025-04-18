Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Fred. Olsen Adds New Domestic Flights for Med Cruises

Balmoral

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has introduced new domestic flight options for its 2025 Mediterranean fly-cruise program.

The added routes from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast and Newcastle will connect with London Heathrow, offering guests easier access to Mediterranean sailings with one check-in for the full journey.

The 2025 Mediterranean fly-cruise itineraries include destinations across Spain, Italy, Croatia, Greece and Turkey.

Doug Glenwright, guest experience director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“The Mediterranean offers many architectural, cultural and culinary highlights, and exploring this exciting region on a Fred. Olsen Fly-Cruise is especially rewarding. Adding these new domestic flights to our fly-cruise programs makes it even easier for our guests across the UK to join one of our fly-cruises, offering fewer days at sea and the chance to be exploring one of the region’s enriching destinations much quicker.”

Highlights of Balmoral’s upcoming fly-cruises include:

  • Balmoral’s 10-night ‘Spanish Colors and Cultures’ cruise, departing from Southampton on September 17, 2025.
  • Balmoral’s 10-night ‘Colorful Cliffside Towns of the Amalfi Coast’ cruise, departing from Valencia, Spain, on September 27, 2025.
  • Balmoral’s 10-night ‘Bays, Mountains and Islands of the Dalmatian Coast’ cruise, departing from Civitavecchia, Italy, on October 7, 2025.
  • Balmoral’s 12-night ‘Discovering Turkish Treasures’ cruise, departing from Rhodes, Greece, on October 25, 2025. Prices
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

72 Ships | 175,613 Berths | $63.1 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.