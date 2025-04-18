Fred. Olsen Adds New Domestic Flights for Med Cruises

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has introduced new domestic flight options for its 2025 Mediterranean fly-cruise program.

The added routes from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast and Newcastle will connect with London Heathrow, offering guests easier access to Mediterranean sailings with one check-in for the full journey.

The 2025 Mediterranean fly-cruise itineraries include destinations across Spain, Italy, Croatia, Greece and Turkey.

Doug Glenwright, guest experience director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“The Mediterranean offers many architectural, cultural and culinary highlights, and exploring this exciting region on a Fred. Olsen Fly-Cruise is especially rewarding. Adding these new domestic flights to our fly-cruise programs makes it even easier for our guests across the UK to join one of our fly-cruises, offering fewer days at sea and the chance to be exploring one of the region’s enriching destinations much quicker.”

Highlights of Balmoral’s upcoming fly-cruises include: