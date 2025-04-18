Fred. Olsen Adds New Domestic Flights for Med Cruises

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has introduced new domestic flight options for its 2025 Mediterranean fly-cruise program.
The added routes from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast and Newcastle will connect with London Heathrow, offering guests easier access to Mediterranean sailings with one check-in for the full journey.
The 2025 Mediterranean fly-cruise itineraries include destinations across Spain, Italy, Croatia, Greece and Turkey.
Doug Glenwright, guest experience director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:
“The Mediterranean offers many architectural, cultural and culinary highlights, and exploring this exciting region on a Fred. Olsen Fly-Cruise is especially rewarding. Adding these new domestic flights to our fly-cruise programs makes it even easier for our guests across the UK to join one of our fly-cruises, offering fewer days at sea and the chance to be exploring one of the region’s enriching destinations much quicker.”
Highlights of Balmoral’s upcoming fly-cruises include:
- Balmoral’s 10-night ‘Spanish Colors and Cultures’ cruise, departing from Southampton on September 17, 2025.
- Balmoral’s 10-night ‘Colorful Cliffside Towns of the Amalfi Coast’ cruise, departing from Valencia, Spain, on September 27, 2025.
- Balmoral’s 10-night ‘Bays, Mountains and Islands of the Dalmatian Coast’ cruise, departing from Civitavecchia, Italy, on October 7, 2025.
- Balmoral’s 12-night ‘Discovering Turkish Treasures’ cruise, departing from Rhodes, Greece, on October 25, 2025. Prices