Explora’s Nash: ‘Newcomers Will Bring Momentum’

Traditional hospitality brands coming to the luxury cruise space will only benefit the industry, Explora Journeys’ President Anna Nash said during an industry event in Miami held last week.

“There is a huge opportunity for us as a brand,” Nash said, noting that over 20 percent of the guests currently sailing with Explora are new to cruising.

“I think well of these newcomers, the hospitality brands coming into the ocean,” she continued, mentioning Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton and Aman.

“I really believe they will bring this new wave of momentum and new customers to us as they will help with marketing ocean travel.”

With a background in the hospitality industry, Nash joined Explora Journeys in September 2024. Before that, she said she was involved with the conceptualization of Aman at Sea.

“As I say, when the water in the harbor rises, all of the boats will rise together, so it’s a really great opportunity,” she added.

Nash also highlighted what she called the value for money of the cruise product and said Explora is experiencing a high repeat ratio.

“We are seeing about 35 percent of our guests returning to us, which is incredibly rewarding to see, as the brand is still very much in its early chapters,” she said.

After launching service in August 2023, Explora Journeys welcomed a second ship to its fleet in September 2024.

The luxury brand, which is part of the MSC Cruises Group, is now getting ready to take delivery of the Explora III in 2026.

To be built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, three additional sister ships are set to join the fleet between 2027 and 2028.

“For us, the horizon is looking very bright, and we are grateful for the support from everyone that helps spread the word about not only ocean travel but also Explora Journeys,” Nash said.