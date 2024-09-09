Anna Nash Named President of Explora Journeys

Anna Nash has joined Explora Journeys as president of the company reporting directly to Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Group’s Cruise Division.

According to a press release, Nash will further strengthen Explora Journeys’ senior leadership team with career spanning over two decades gained at leading ultra-luxury hospitality brands.

Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Aman, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s global commercial strategies and brand expansion. During her ten year tenure with Aman, she also held the position of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer.

She brings a wealth of experience in Global Sales, Brand development, Marketing, Digital, PR, Communication, and Business Intelligence to this newly created position, having also worked at Rosewood Hotels and Orient-Express, before joining Aman in 2014.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said: “We are delighted to welcome Anna to Explora Journeys where her proven expertise within the ultra-luxury hospitality industry, coupled with her exceptional leadership abilities will help us to ensure that our brand is globally recognized as we continue to set new standards in luxury travel.”

Nash said: “I am incredibly proud to join Explora Journeys at such a pivotal moment in its growth and development. The brand’s dedication to redefining the luxury ocean travel experience is inspiring, and I look forward to working closely with Mr. Vago and the talented team to continue building on this vision. Together, we will strive to create unforgettable journeys that resonate with discerning travellers around the world.”

In her new role as president of Explora Journeys, Nash will be responsible for driving the brand’s strategic vision and growth initiatives as it continues to redefine the landscape of luxury ocean travel.