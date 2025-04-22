Explora Journeys: New Take on Ocean Travel

Explora Journeys is an entirely new and fresh take on ocean travel, Anna Nash, president, told Cruise Industry News.

“The hardware we have, the ships, is the best in class. The vision comes from a family-owned business with a seafaring heritage of over 300 years; they are masters of the sea. So, we know what we are doing when it comes to ship design and building. I believe Explora Journeys is leading the way.

“The guest experience that we offer is also something entirely new,” Nash continued.

“We are about the ocean state of mind, which again reflects the family’s vision. We want people to connect with the ocean. There is an emotion that comes with the ocean.”

Yet, the brand’s strongest suit may be its food and beverage. Said Nash: “When I look at guest surveys, at the NPS (net promoter score), and when I speak with customers, everyone comments about how incredible the food and beverage is onboard. That is definitely one of our really strong pillars that is drawing guests and also encouraging them to return.”

Another theme is ocean wellness. New treatments will be launched throughout the year focused on helping customers find their ocean state of mind, according to Nash, who said the same goes for yoga and Pilates.

“And we are looking at ways to encourage our guests in each of our restaurants to have a healthier mindset when it comes to cuisine. So, an introduction to an ocean wellness-based cuisine can be part of their journey as well.

“I believe we are trailblazing,” Nash continued. “There is still a slight stigma when it comes to cruising. I think there is a certain type of customer that believes cruising is for a certain demographic, and it’s not for them. But we are seeing about 20 percent of our business coming from the new-to-cruise market.”

At this point, she said that the United States is their key feeder market but that Europe and Australia were also important.

Reflecting on Explora Journeys involvement with the 37th America’s Cup event and MSC Cruises sponsorship of F1 racing, Nash said the yachting and race teams share a similarity with the teams and team spirit onboard that is needed to successfully operate the ships.

“The camaraderie and the spirit of these sports teams, their professional level, is similar to the teams we have onboard,” she said.

“I have been in hospitality 25 years, but am new to this industry, and I feel this collective passion. We are fueled by passion. We are fueled by the teams that are with us long-term on this journey.”

Having introduced the 922-passenger Explora I in 2023 and Explora II in 2024, the Explora III is set to launch service in 2026, and by 2028 the Explora Journeys fleet will count six ships, making the brand one of the largest luxury cruise operators in the market.

Excerpt from the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2025