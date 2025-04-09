Explora Journeys Introduces Explora Club Loyalty Program

Explora Journeys announced the launch of Explora Club, a new five-tier loyalty program offering benefits across Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond levels.

Available immediately, the program provides tiered rewards such as priority access, exclusive events, personalized gifts and savings. Members can unlock additional onboard and onshore privileges based on their level.

Levels are determined by the number of weighted nights sailed, multiplied by the suite category. Additional points can be earned through Destination Experiences booked in advance or onboard, as well as eligible onboard spending, including Ocean Wellness treatments, specialty dining and beverages, laundry services and purchases at The Journey boutique.

Anna Nash, global president of Explora Journeys, said: “The launch of Explora Club marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our dynamic and rapidly growing brand. It is our way of celebrating the loyalty and trust of our guests – those who have embraced our vision from the very beginning and those just beginning their journey with us today. Inspired by our philosophy – defined by ultra-elegant experiences, impeccable personal service and seamless cultural discovery – Explora Club goes beyond rewards. It reflects how much we value our guests. Designed to elevate every journey, it offers thoughtful privileges and unforgettable experiences that nurture the emotional connection we are proud to share – both with our guests and with the ocean itself.”

Explora Club benefits include:

Thoughtful Gifts & Surprises: Personalized welcome onboard (Classic and up), exclusive welcome gift, signature loyalty delight, birthday surprise (Silver and up), surprise ritual turndown service (Gold and up).

Journey Experience Credit & Value Savings: Exclusive access to Explora Club Member offers (Classic and up), onboard savings at The Journey boutique, savings on future journeys (Silver and up), Journey Experience Credit for Ocean Wellness and Destination Experiences (Platinum and up), complimentary week-long journey for two (Diamond).

Pre-Journey Privileges & Services: Priority access to new journey collections, dedicated Explora Club Members area on explorajourneys.com (Classic and up), priority assistance at the Explora Experience Centre (Silver and up), private airport transfer and complimentary suite upgrade (Diamond).

Exclusive Events: Invitation to exclusive cocktail party with the ship’s leadership team (Silver and up), President Journey experience and complimentary culinary experience such as Chef’s Kitchen, Anthology dinner, or caviar tasting experience (Diamond).

Elevated Onboard Services: Personalized welcome from a ship’s General Manager (Silver and up), complimentary laundry bag (Gold and up), priority reservation for onboard services, behind-the-scenes tour of the ship’s bridge and engine room (Platinum and up), private shopping experience outside of boutique opening hours (Diamond).

Explora Club’s Status Match allows guests with loyalty status from other luxury cruise programs to join at an equivalent level from their first journey.

By July 2025, members will have access to a personalized ‘My Explora’ area to view benefits and level status. Past journeys will also be recognized and factored into each member’s level.