Ege Port Kusadasi Completes First Phase of Solar Energy Project

Ege Port Kuşadası has completed the first phase of a solar energy initiative, marking a milestone in its shift toward renewable energy, according to a press release.

A rooftop solar power plant has been installed, designed to generate approximately 312,552 kWh of electricity annually. The system includes 426 solar panels and five inverters, with a total investment of $300,000. It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 223 tons each year.

The second phase of the project (a ground-mounted solar installation within the port) is planned for completion in late 2025. Once both phases are operational, Ege Port Kuşadası aims to meet all of its energy needs from renewable sources and achieve carbon neutrality in its energy consumption.

Aziz Güngör, Global Ports Holding East Med regional director and Ege Port Kuşadası general manager, said: “The cruise industry is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. At Ege Port Kuşadası, one of the busiest cruise ports in East Med, we are proud to support this vision. With the completion of our solar power investment later this year, we will meet all of our energy needs from renewable sources, reaching net-zero emissions in our energy use.”