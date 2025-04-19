Cunard Reveals Phase 1 of 2026 Event Voyages Program

Cunard has unveiled the first half of its Event Voyages 2026 schedule, which includes five seven-night itineraries from May to November 2026. The cruises will feature exclusive performances, workshops and performers and experts from around the globe.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We’re so thrilled to unveil the first phase of our 2026 Event Voyages program, a showcase of uniquely curated voyages that celebrate the very finest in entertainment, culture and wellness.”

“We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming back a number of Cunard favorites that our guests know and love, alongside new experiences that we’re sure will surprise and delight. We’re so proud of our iconic Event Voyages, which truly embody the spirit of Cunard and combine world-class entertainment with thought-provoking enrichment,” added McAlister.

The itineraries include the following, with prices based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom:

London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards

Curated by Julian Bird OBE, the itinerary features performances from well-known theatre talent, behind-the-scenes insights for guests about organizing a show, daytime events and evening shows and The Oliviers in Concert.

The cruise departs May 22; prices currently start at £1,249 per person.

Sail4th250 Celebrations

Partnering with Sail4th250, Cunard will celebrate 250 years of North America’s Independence onboard Queen Mary 2.

The cruise departs July 3, and prices currently start at £1,799 per person.

Wellness at Sea with Harper’s Bazaar

Sailing the Norwegian fjords onboard Queen Anne, the itinerary will include leading experts in the health and wellbeing sector, such as Harper’s Bazaar editors, who are hosting talks and classes.

The cruise departs July 5; prices currently start at £1,099 per person.

Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra

The itinerary features Maestro Anthony Inglis and the U.K.’s National Symphony Orchestra, performing for two evenings in the Royal Court Theatre.

The cruise departs on September 5, and prices currently start at £1,549 per person.

Literature Festival at Sea with Cheltenham Literature Festival

Curated by The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival team, the itinerary will feature esteemed authors, journalists, historians and fellow book lovers, with highlights such as Q&A sessions, themed events and intimate book signings.

The cruise departs November 28; prices currently start at £1,149 per person.