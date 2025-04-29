Cunard Reveals Four Queens Bonus Event

In celebration of Travel Advisor Appreciation Day on May 7, Cunard announced it is extending the celebration throughout May with its Four Queens Bonus Event.

Designed travel agents, this special offer applies to select 2025 through 2027 voyages aboard all four of Cunard’s vessels.

From April 28 through May 30, 2025, new bookings can receive up to $300 Onboard Credit per stateroom, Travel Advisors up to $100 bonus commission per booking, and Grills Suites guests receive a complimentary Champagne Breakfast. This offer’s itineraries span the globe, including Alaska, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Transatlantic Crossing, the World, and the World Segments.