Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Cunard Reveals Four Queens Bonus Event

Queen Anne

In celebration of Travel Advisor Appreciation Day on May 7, Cunard announced it is extending the celebration throughout May with its Four Queens Bonus Event.

Designed travel agents, this special offer applies to select 2025 through 2027 voyages aboard all four of Cunard’s vessels.

From April 28 through May 30, 2025, new bookings can receive up to $300 Onboard Credit per stateroom, Travel Advisors up to $100 bonus commission per booking, and Grills Suites guests receive a complimentary Champagne Breakfast. This offer’s itineraries span the globe, including Alaska, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Transatlantic Crossing, the World, and the World Segments.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

72 Ships | 175,613 Berths | $63.1 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.