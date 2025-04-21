Cunard Launches ‘Adventure Awaits Sale’ for 2025/26 Voyages

Cunard has launched its Adventure Awaits Sale offer, which applies to more than 100 voyages in 2025 and 2026, including Alaska cruises from Seattle and Caribbean itineraries from Miami on the Queen Elizabeth.

Offers are also available for sailings on the Queen Anne and voyages to New England, Canada, the Panama Canal and the Transatlantic Crossings on the Queen Mary 2.

In a press release, the company said that from April 17 to 30, 2025, the sale offers up to 50 percent off launch fares and applies to the first two guests per booking.

According to the company, sailings include:

Summer in Alaska on Queen Elizabeth

In 2025, Cunard will offer seven- to 11-night voyages roundtrip from Seattle. Itineraries include Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as full days in ports such as Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, and Icy Strait Point.

Eastbound and Westbound Transatlantic Crossings on the Queen Mary 2

The itinerary sails between New York and Southampton, England, with seven or eight nights at sea across the North Atlantic.

The Queen Elizabeth’s Maiden Season in the Caribbean

Sailing from Miami during a several-month Caribbean season, the itinerary will include stops at ports such as St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Philipsburg and Barbados.