Crown Princess Sailing on Round Australia Cruise

The Crown Princess kicked off Princess Cruises’ month-long Round Australia voyage in mid-March.

Set to visit 13 destinations in all six states of Australia, the 28-night itinerary sailed from Sydney on March 19, 2025.

The cruise started with calls to Hobart, Melbourne and Adelaide before heading to Albany and Margaret River.

Continuing its journey in Western Australia, the Crown Princess sailed to Fremantle, Exmouth and Broome.

The 2006-built ship then arrives in Darwin in early April before visiting Port Douglas, Cairns, Willis Island and Brisbane.

The Crown Princess is also set to spend nearly 15 days at sea before returning to the port of Sydney on April 16, 2025.

Continuing its year-round operations in the South Pacific, the ship offers two 17-night Northern Explorer itineraries that sail between Sydney and Fremantle, in addition to a 15-night cruise to Fiji and New Zealand.

In late May, the Crown Princess kicks off Princess’ Australian World Cruise. Sailing roundtrip from Sydney and Auckland, the 113-night itinerary features visits to a wide range of destinations.

In addition to ports in Australia and New Zealand, the cruise sails to the Indian Ocean, Africa, Western Europe, Scandinavia, Greenland, Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and the South Pacific.

The Crown Princess is also set to transit the Panama Canal and the International Date Line as part of the itinerary.

In November 2025, the vessel is set to be joined by the Discovery Princess for the 2025-26 winter season in the South Pacific.

Debuting in the region, the 2022-built ship offers three- to 14-night cruises departing from Sydney, with itineraries visiting Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and more.

The Coral Princess is also visiting the region this year as part of Princess’ 2026 World Cruise, which sails from Fort Lauderdale in early 2026.