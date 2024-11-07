Princess Cruises Announces 131-Day Circle Pacific Cruise for 2026

Princess Cruises announced its most extensive voyage yet with a new 131-day Circle Pacific itinerary departing in January 2026, according to a press release.

Sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, the voyage will feature 60 port stops across 19 countries around the Pacific Ocean, replacing the previously announced 2026 World Cruise, which had included stops in the Red Sea and nearby areas.

“This Circle Pacific Voyage is more than just an itinerary, it’s an invitation to explore some of the Pacific’s most iconic and remote destinations in a single, unforgettable journey,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“We’ve crafted this route to showcase the beauty, culture, and diversity of 19 countries, from the volcanic shores of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Bangkok and the serene landscapes of Alaska.”

During the journey, the Coral Princess will visit destinations across Hawaii, French Polynesia, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Asia (highlighted by an in-depth exploration of Japan), Alaska, and the U.S. Pacific Coast, concluding in Los Angeles on May 16, 2026. A shorter, 115-day roundtrip option departs Los Angeles on January 21, 2026, with additional shorter segments available.

The itinerary features stops in Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Fiji, Osaka, Singapore, Sydney, and Tahiti, with extended port stays.

Guests who book the full 131-day or 115-day voyage by December 31, 2024, will enjoy early booking perks including: