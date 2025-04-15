Costa Introduces New Menu and Entertainment at Pizzeria Pummid’Oro

Costa Cruises is elevating the dining experience at Pizzeria Pummid’Oro aboard the Costa Toscana with a new menu and live entertainment, according to a press release.

The revised menu includes a selection of 15 pizzas available daily, ranging from traditional options like Margherita and Quattro Formaggi to specialty creations featuring Italian ingredients such as buffalo mozzarella, mortadella and San Marzano tomatoes. A rotating daily pizza special adds variety. Appetizers include Italian favorites such as prosciutto, marinated tomini cheese, eggplant roulades and bruschetta.

Desserts feature panna cotta with various toppings, profiteroles, Nutella pizza and a deconstructed tiramisù. A children’s menu includes fun-shaped pizzas, drinks, and activity placemats. A refreshed beer selection, including new and exclusive options, will be rolled out fleetwide by May 2025 and debut on the Costa Serena in November.

Live entertainment on the Costa Toscana now includes an acrobatic pizza show, flair bartending and interactive activities for guests. A lighter version of the experience, including the children’s menu and pizza show, is available on the Costa Smeralda and Costa Diadema.

Costa is also offering reduced fares as part of its “Birthday Sale” promotion. Valid through April 23, 2025, the promotion includes select Mediterranean cruises from June through November 2025, with prices starting at $418 per person (double occupancy).