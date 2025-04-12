Costa Deliziosa Set for Summer Season After Completing World Cruise

Costa announced that the 2025 World Cruise Tour onboard the Costa Deliziosa is wrapping up on April 16 in Trieste, having offered an itinerary sailing to 52 destinations visited in 135 days.

From April 19, the ship will offer two seven-day itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean this summer, alternating them every week: one in the Adriatic Sea, between Italy, Croatia and Greece, and the other in the Ionian Sea, between Italy and Greece.

During the world voyage, the Costa Deliziosa has sailed to destinations in Europe, Africa, South America and Oceania — including Brazil, Argentina, the remote islands of Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Namibia — all before returning to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

Highlights in the itinerary included the New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio de Janeiro, the breathtaking fireworks show on Copacabana beach and sailing through the glaciers of Tierra del Fuego.

The company said in a press release that bookings with a renewed itinerary are still open for the World Cruise 2026, departing in November 2025.

The Costa Deliziosa will depart on Nov. 21, 2025, from Trieste and will circumnavigate the globe, sailing west. The itinerary features 142 days of exploring five continents, including South America, the Pacific islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Tokyo and India.

Costa also recently announced the 2027 edition of the World Cruise, which will depart from Savona on Nov. 26, 2026, and return to the same city on April 12, 2027. With 139 days of crossing, the 2027 edition will start with the navigation of the Atlantic to the Caribbean, sailing for the first time to the private island Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas and then the East and West Coast of the United States.

Bookings for the 2026 and 2027 World Cruises are open. Booking a 100-day cruise with boarding in San Francisco, reachable by flights from the main airports, in the 2027 itinerary is also possible.