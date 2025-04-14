Cork Welcomes the First Ship of 2025

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) kicked off its 2025 cruise season with the arrival of Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The Ambition is the first of 107 cruise ships scheduled to visit this year. Of these, 93 ships are expected at the Port of Cork between April and November, while an additional 14 are set to call at Bantry Bay Harbour starting in May.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork Company and Chairperson of Cruise Ireland, said: “The official start of the 2025 cruise season marks another exciting year of cruises for the Port of Cork. As Ireland’s busiest cruise port, we are proud to welcome an exceptional lineup of vessels this year. This year’s schedule features ships arriving in Cork from a diverse range of countries, including the US, Canada, and various destinations across Europe. We are committed to working closely with our partners to provide world-class facilities and a truly memorable experience for passengers and crew alike.”

The Ambition will make four calls to the Port of Cork during the 2025 cruise season, including its final visit in November, which will officially mark the close of the season.

Toddy Stafford, president of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, added: “Cobh has a long and proud maritime tradition, and each cruise ship arrival brings a vibrant energy to the town. The cruise season is always a time of excitement, drawing visitors and locals alike to marvel at the impressive ships docked at the deepwater quay. It’s a major boost for local tourism, retail, and employment, as thousands of guests arrive to experience the very best that Cobh and Cork have to offer, from delicious food and drink to live music, unforgettable tours, and unique local experiences. We’re excited to welcome everyone this season.”