Coral’s 2025 Season in the Kimberley to Include Over 45 Sailings

All Coral Expeditions ships have now arrived in the Kimberley for the 2025 season, the company announced in a social media update.

With three vessels operating in the region, Coral will offer over 45 sailings during the season, which started in late March and runs through early October.

Coral’s lineup in the Kimberley includes three vessels designed to sail in the region, including the sister ships Coral Geographer and Coral Adventurer.

Built in 2019 and 2020, the 120-guest vessels were recently joined by the Coral Discoverer, which debuted in 2005.

According to the company, its fleet has been exploring remote and unique destinations across the South Pacific.

Previously, in late 2024, the Coral Geographer embarked on a seven-and-a-half-month odyssey through the island nations of Melanesia, Micronesia, East Asia and Southeast Asia.

Before arriving in the Kimberley, the Coral Adventurer set course to Tasmania and New Zealand before returning to Australia’s southern coastline and sailing up the country’s west coast.

The Coral Discoverer was also operating in Tasmania, offering itineraries to the east coast. The vessel later embarked on expeditions to the Great Barrier Reef and the cultures of the Torres Strait.

“Now, as we return at the tail end of the wet season, we’ve been welcomed by a spectacular sight—King George Falls thundering with an incredible volume of water, setting the stage for an extraordinary Kimberley season ahead,” Coral added.

According to the company, its deployment in the region focuses on nature and untouched landscapes, with itineraries sailing between Broome and Darwin.

The itineraries are said to be highlighted by visits to remote destinations, including Murujuga Rangers in the Dampier Archipelago.

Guests sailing in the region can also take part in immersive experiences, such as opportunities to explore ancient petroglyphs and participate in art cooperatives.