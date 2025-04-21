Coral Expeditions Counts Down to 2025 Circumnavigation of Australia

Coral Expeditions is counting down to the departure of its circumnavigation voyage of Australia, a 60-day journey set to depart from Cairns on October 17.

Sailing aboard the Coral Adventurer and led by expert crew and guides, the itinerary includes 48 days of shore excursions along Australia’s coastline, offering opportunities for natural encounters, cultural exchanges and exploration of remote destinations.

This will be the line’s second full circumnavigation of the continent and features three signature events. Guests will experience a cultural festival and community feast on Thursday Island in the Torres Strait; a four-course winemaker’s lunch hosted by Leeuwin Estate in Western Australia’s Margaret River region; and an outback experience in Queensland, including a private charter flight to Longreach and an evening at Rosebank Station.

Coral Expeditions Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Gillies said the voyage offers a rare chance to explore many of Australia’s most iconic and remote coastal regions by sea.

“This incredible journey on Coral Adventurer really delivers guests to some of Australia’s most remote, beautiful and fascinating places, each with a chance for a personal discovery of the people, places and cultural heritage that make our island nation so extraordinary,” said Gillies.

“With some availability still remaining for the circumnavigation, now’s the time to jump on board to reserve your place on this history-making journey.”