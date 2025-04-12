Colombia Celebrates 2 Decades of Maritime Growth and 2024 Milestones

Columbia has marked 20 years of progress in cruise tourism, alongside notable milestones in 2024.

A press release issued by ProColumbia, the promotion agency of the country, said that in 2024, the country welcomed a record 6.8 million international visitors, an estimated 8.5 percent increase over the previous year, and that it continues to rank as the top destination for U.S. travelers in South America.

According to the press release, the cruise industry has played a transformative role in the country, driving economic development, encouraging infrastructure investment and fostering cultural exchange across the country’s coastal regions.

“The Country of Beauty continues to redefine what’s possible in cruise tourism,” said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia. “With an eye on sustainability, cultural immersion and long-term partnerships, Colombia is cruising into a future full of promise.”

According to the press release, Colombia has built a compelling value proposition for international cruise lines: In 2024, 38 cruise lines called at 11 ports.

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady made its first arrival in Cartagena in January 2025, marking the company’s debut in Colombia with nearly 2,500 passengers aboard.

In addition, AmaWaterways is soon to begin its first luxury river cruise operations on the Magdalena River, making Colombia home to the first-ever luxury river cruise in South America.

San Andrés Islands, in the Greater Colombian Caribbean, has ramped up efforts to improve visitor experiences through sustainability initiatives.

The press release added that Colombia57 Tours Travel has joined forces with Corporación Turismo Cartagena de Indias, local tourism authorities from San Andrés Island, and maritime agencies Altamar and Grupo Rozo to drive Colombia’s growth and positioning in the global cruise market.