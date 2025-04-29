CFC Announces 2026 Northern Europe and Med Program

After spending the winter of 2025-26 in the Caribbean, the Renaissance is set to return to Northern Europe and Mediterranean from March to October 2026 for Ambassador-owned CFC.

During this time, 20 itineraries ranging from three to 14 nights will depart from Dunkirk and Marseille. An early booking offer of 35 percent off is available for reservations made before May 31, 2025.

Following a successful 2025 Nordic program with nearly 80 percent occupancy, CFC will continue voyages visiting Iceland, Ireland, Scotland, Norway and the Faroe Islands. Fourteen cruises will depart from Dunkirk.

The program will begin in March with the “Northern Lights Adventure” cruise in Norway, which saw a 45 percent increase in bookings in 2025, the company said.

In 2026, the Renaissance will visit Bergen, Geiranger and Hellesylt in Norway for the first time.

The new stops will also be featured on the Norwegian Fjords cruise from April 26 to May 7, 2026 (Bergen and Geiranger) and the “Midnight Sun and Norwegian Fjords” cruise from June 20 to July 4, 2026 (Hellesylt).

From May 7 to 10, 2026, the “Royal Escape” cruise will offer guests the chance to discover London and Amsterdam.

Seven departures will be made from Marseille to destinations including Sicily, Montenegro, the Balearic Islands and Greece.

Other highlights include:

The “Solar Eclipse and Island Beauties” itinerary, sailing from August 11-17, 2026, will give astronomy enthusiasts the chance to witness a solar eclipse, with visits to Palma de Mallorca, Alghero and Bonifacio and eclipse viewing sessions from the ship’s decks.

The “Footprints of the Knights and Eastern Shores” cruise, from September 26 to October 10, 2026, will explore Mediterranean civilizations, with stops in Sicily (Messina), Malta (Valletta), Turkey (Bodrum, Marmaris, and Kusadasi) and Greece (Heraklion, Rhodes, and Santorini).