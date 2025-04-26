Celestyal Discovery Becomes First Ship in Greece to Operate on Biofuel

The Celestyal Discovery has become the first ship operating in Greek waters to be refueled with a marine biofuel blend.

According to a press release, the refueling took place at the Port of Lavrion and was carried out by Coral Marine Products SA, part of the Motor Oil Group, in partnership with Celestyal.

The fuel blend combines conventional marine fuel with a second-generation biofuel made from recycled cooking oils. Developed by Motor Oil subsidiary Verd, the blend complies with ISO 8217:2024 standards and is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 21 percent.

Captain George Koumpenas, COO at Celestyal, said: “This initiative marks a meaningful shift toward sustainable cruising. We are proud that Celestyal Discovery is taking the lead in reducing the environmental footprint of the cruise sector in Greece.”

The initiative represents a key step in Celestyal’s sustainability efforts and supports the broader transition to cleaner fuels in the region.

Chris Theophilides, CEO at Celestyal, added: “From refreshing our fleet to expanding our itineraries, sustainability is central to our long-term vision. This pioneering use of biofuel is a proud moment for us and demonstrates what’s possible when local expertise and global ambition come together. We’re committed to exploring further solutions that support our planet and enhance the cruising experience for future generations.”

The 1,360-guest Celestyal Discovery joined the fleet in November 2023 and has recently undergone its extensive refurbishment. From April to November, the ship will sail three- and four-night “Iconic Greek Islands” cruises from Athens, with fares from $389 per person. The vessel will then reposition to the Arabian Gulf for her first “Iconic Arabia” season, offering similar short cruises from Abu Dhabi with fares starting at $718 for two people.