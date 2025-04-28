Celebrity Xcel to Offer New Dining and Entertainment Offerings

Celebrity Cruises announced new dining and entertainment offerings aboard its upcoming ship, the Celebrity Xcel, set to debut elevated options for couples and guests seeking a full-day experience at sea.

The ship will introduce Bora, a new al fresco rooftop restaurant offering panoramic ocean views, Mediterranean-inspired brunches and seafood-focused dinners. B

y day, guests can enjoy a brunch menu featuring dishes like shakshuka eggs with coriander, avocado and sourdough toast, croissant eggs benedict with lemon-scented salmon gravlax and French toast, alongside customizable Bloody Marys and cocktails with live music.

In the evening, Bora will transition into an intimate dinner setting, offering a seafood-forward menu with chef-led tableside preparations, including seared branzino, fideos negros tostados, and lamb tagine, accompanied by live Greek and Italian music

“Reconnecting with loved ones over new experiences is important to Celebrity guests. Celebrity Xcel will be their happy place with new dining options and all-new entertainment and activities creating endless opportunities to ‘Date Night, All Day Long’,” said Michael Scheiner, chief marketing and product officer of Celebrity Cruises.

“These elevated new experiences will invite guests to discover something new while creating shared memories.”

The ship will also introduce three new theater shows developed by creative talent across theater, film and television. The Celebrity Xcel will sail with the largest theater cast in the fleet, featuring singers, dancers, parkour artists and specialty performers. Productions will incorporate state-of-the-art kinetic lighting, lasers and a large LED screen designed to enhance the onboard entertainment experience.

“Designed to create memorable moments of connection from morning to night, Celebrity Xcel will sail with our most expansive entertainment offering to date with over 75 resident performers – the most of any Celebrity ship,” said Lisa Lehr, vice president of entertainment of Celebrity Cruises. “The offering is brand-new at every turn, from unforgettable new Theatre shows, new interactive shows in The Club and a variety of immersive parties and live music options; the choice is endless for guests to find their perfect match each and every night.”

After dinner, guests can sing along at the Piano Bar, enjoy two new interactive shows, join new dance parties, take part in a country music night, or relax at a candlelit concert. The popular Shine the Night party will also return, inviting guests to end their evening dancing under the stars.

Couples can help shape the onboard experience by joining Celebrity Xcel’s “Dream Makers” program. Open to all guests, Dream Makers is a global community that will test, try and vote on new experiences for the ship. Participants will help decide key features across dining, interior design, and entertainment, including the first headline performer and new dance parties and shows.