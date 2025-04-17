Carnival Names Janet Wygert to Lead Sales and Trade Marketing

Carnival Cruise Line has named Janet Wygert as senior vice president of sales and trade marketing, succeeding Adolfo Perez, who is retiring.

A 37-year veteran of the company, Wygert most recently led the strategic partnership sales team and has held various roles in inside sales and business development throughout her career.

The changes are effective immediately. Perez will remain with Carnival as a special advisor during the transition.

“Janet’s broad and deep knowledge of Carnival and the trade sales channel assures a smooth transition as we continue to work across all parts of the travel advisor community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We have announced an ambitious agenda of new ships, new deployment plans and investments in our exclusive destinations we are calling our ‘Innovation Itinerary’ that will drive growth for Carnival and our trade partners. Janet will be leading a strong team to promote all that is happening at Carnival to drive more demand both for Carnival and the services of travel advisors.”

Wygert will be supported by a leadership team that includes:

Mike Julius, vice president of trade sales, overseeing the field sales team

Kirk Neal, newly appointed vice president of strategic partnerships, succeeding Wygert in that role

Ann Sedgwick, vice president of charters, meetings and incentives

Meegan Broussard, assistant vice president of trade marketing and sales development, leading sales support and marketing efforts for global travel partners



“I’m excited to take on the leadership of the trade sales organization and together with the team, build upon the terrific work that Adolfo has led,” said Wygert. “Our travel advisors are a key part of our success, and we want to continue to partner together to expand on our strong history and create future growth opportunities, including training, technology tools and business development programs.”