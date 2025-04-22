Carnival Luminosa Sailing from Australia for 29-Night Transpacific Cruise

The Carnival Luminosa is currently offering a 29-night transpacific cruise ahead of its summer season in Alaska and Canada.

After completing a winter deployment in Australia, the Carnival Cruise Line ship kicked off the repositioning voyage in Brisbane on April 3, 2025.

Sailing to Seattle, the open-jaw cruise features visits to destinations in Japan and Alaska, including Naha, Hiroshima, Tokyo and Hakodate.

The Carnival Luminosa is also set to visit Otaru before crossing the Pacific Ocean on its way to Seward, Juneau and Ketchikan.

After visiting eight destinations, the 2009-built ship is set to arrive in Seattle in early May to kick off its summer season in North America.

Sailing alongside the Carnival Spirit, the Luminosa is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to Alaska and Canada, departing from its summer homeport in the Pacific Northwest.

The ship’s regular “Alaska Inside Passage & Glacier” itinerary features visits to Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria.

The cruise also includes scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, which is described by Carnival as a “natural wonder” and “one of the most spectacular cruise destinations on earth.”

Sailing from Seattle every Thursday, the Carnival Luminosa is set to offer 20 cruises in Alaska before wrapping up its summer season in mid-September.

Following a 22-night repositioning voyage via the South Pacific, the vessel returns to Australia in early October for a series of two- to 11-night cruises.

In addition to Brisbane, the winter season in the region features sailings from Sydney, including three themed cruises under charter.

Debuting in a new homeport, the Carnival Luminosa is set to return to North America next year for cruises to Alaska departing from San Francisco.

Sailing to five ports in the region, the ten-night sailings are scheduled to take place between late April and mid-September 2026.