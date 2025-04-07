Azamara Cruises Unveils Destination Immersion Elevated Initiative

Azamara Cruises has announced its Destination Immersion Elevated initiative, which offers programming focusing on destination expansion, authentic local cuisine, cultural engagement and elevated excursions.

“Azamara Cruises is the pioneer cruise line in destination immersion, and we take great pride in being the industry leader and continuing to push the envelope in immersive travel,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises.

“Destination Immersion Elevated has been designed to deepen our guests’ connection to the places we visit. With an enhanced culinary program, increased onboard programming, extended shore excursions, and more, we’re once again delivering richer, more meaningful experiences. We can’t wait for our guests to see what’s in store,” added Ritzenthaler.

Azamara said in a press release that its new initiative will more than triple its specialty voyages from six to 22 and will include the introduction of three Solar Eclipse cruises in 2026.

According to the company, 33 country-intensive voyages and 25 new ports are on offer in 2025-2026, providing guests with more time on shore and 51 percent of the time in port being late nights or overnights.

Highlights of the new onboard programming include the following:

Destination events on voyages sailing nine nights or longer will transform the pool deck into an alfresco dining experience with a buffet of regional dishes and local entertainment.

The Authentic Local Cuisine Program will offer over 150 new locally inspired dishes across its main dining venues.

A fire-side-style night event will be held on the pool deck by one of over 250 destination speakers. The sessions will tell local folklore and myths of the regions visited, featuring s’more-themed desserts and spiked hot chocolate, and

21 Destination Beers will be offered as part of the premium beverage package.

Azamara added that it will offer an expanded range of shore experiences, with over 13,500 Elevated Excursions available for the 2025-2026 season.

There is a new collection of 246 evening and overnight tours throughout the 2025-2026 season, featuring exclusive cultural encounters and extended overnight stays.

Azamara is also offering the Curator’s Collection, a series of exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences curated by the AzAmazing Evenings team. Excursions are led by locals.