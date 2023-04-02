Azamara Celebrates 10 Years of AzAmazing Evenings

Azamara is celebrating 10 years of AzAmazing Evenings with expanded onboard programming, the new 2023 AzAmazing Celebrations, according to a press release..

“Our award-winning Destination Immersion programming is what makes us Azamara, which is why we are constantly seeking new and enhanced ways to deliver authentic travel moments to our guests, while immersing them in the local culture, food, and people of each destination,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“As we continue to grow and expand, we are pleased to share more intimate experiences for our guests through our expanded and expertly curated AzAmazing programming that makes our voyages truly unforgettable.”

Azamara’s AzAmazing Celebrations will include the AzAmazing Evenings, featuring immersive programming with access to art, music, and dance; AzAmazing Days, a new shoreside event where guests can explore each port; and Destination Celebrations, featuring live cultural performances and local delicacies.

AzAmazing Celebrations will be offered free of charge on most sailings of seven nights or longer.

Highlights of the 2023 AzAmazing Celebrations include: