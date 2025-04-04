Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches Explorer’s Choice Offer

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced the launch of Explorer’s Choice, a customizable offer designed to enhance guests’ expedition experiences.

Beginning April 4, 2025, travelers booking an expedition with Atlas will have the opportunity to select the amenity that best suits their travel style, the company said in a press release.

“At Atlas, we believe that every expedition is as unique as the traveler experiencing it,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“With Explorer’s Chzice, guests can tailor their journey to fit their preferences, whether they want to extend their stay, stay connected, or maximize their savings,” Rodriguez added.

Atlas said it is offering Air Credit up to $2000 per stateroom option and extra savings on bookings when guests arrange their own flights, giving guests complete control over travel plans.

Guests can also select a pre-expedition hotel or land package and arrive ahead of embarkation to explore the departure port at their leisure, the company added.

Also on offer is an unlimited Wi-Fi package and one complimentary amenity for guests booking a stateroom. Those booking a suite may choose two.

The company said that the expeditions are customizable according to the destination:

Antarctica (November 2025 to March 2026):

Air Credit: $2,000 per stateroom ($1,000 per guest)

Two-Day Pre-Expedition Land Program in Buenos Aires (includes hotel, guided tours and dining experiences), and

Unlimited Wi-Fi.

Arctic (2025 and 2026):

Air Credit: $1,500 per stateroom ($750 per guest)

One-Night Pre-Expedition Hotel Stay in New York or Oslo, and

Enhanced Unlimited Wi-Fi.

Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Caribbean, Transoceanic (2025 and 2026):