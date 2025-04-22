Asuka III Sets Sail to Japan

The new Asuka III is making its way to Japan after being delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard earlier this month.

Set to launch service for NYK Group’s Asuka Cruise in July, the LNG-powered vessel left Northern Europe on April 18, 2025.

The ship is currently sailing to Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, where it is set to arrive later this month.

From there, the Asuka III is expected to continue its journey to Asia via South Africa and the Indian Ocean.

The 744-guest ship is scheduled to arrive in Yokohama ahead of its inaugural cruise, which starts on July 20, 2025.

According to an update shared by Asuka Cruise, the ship is under the command of Hisashi Kogue, who started his career with former sister brand Crystal Cruises.

He then joined the Japan-based company in 2008, becoming captain of the Asuka II in early 2025.

“For us crew members, building a ship overseas, let alone in Germany, is an unprecedented experience, and as captain, I have been conscious of creating an environment and atmosphere in which the crew can maximize their usual skills in a foreign land and different culture,” he said.

According to the company, in addition to deck and engine officers, the Asuka III is currently sailing with a full hotel staff.

While no guests are onboard during the delivery voyage, the team is getting ready for the ship’s inaugural voyage, Asuka continued.

The staff includes many crew members who worked on the Asuka II and even on the original Asuka, which retired from the fleet in 2006.

Before setting sail to Japan, the staff gathered for commemorative photos on the ship’s bow and pool deck.

As part of its inaugural season, the Asuka III is set to offer cruises from various ports in Japan, visiting over 30 destinations nationwide.