Aroya Completes First ‘Ramadan Along the Horizon’ Experience

Aroya

Aroya Cruises has concluded its first seasonal Ramadan program, which transformed its ship, the Aroya, into a cultural and culinary destination throughout the holy month, according to a press release.

Docked near the Jeddah Yacht Club, the ship served as a seasonal destination for both individual visitors and corporate groups. Guests were invited to enjoy nightly Iftar and Suhoor meals, accompanied by curated entertainment and cultural experiences reflecting the spirit of Ramadan.

Designed with Arabian preferences in mind, the “Ramadan Along the Horizon” program introduced a new way to observe the holy month at sea. Highlights included wellness sessions, a Ramadan-themed market, live music, and family-friendly sports tournaments.

The company stated that this marks a significant operational milestone for Aroya Cruises. Over the course of the month, the team served over 79,000 meals, managed over 42,000 reservation inquiries and operated 5,670 tender boat trips (averaging around 190 trips per day).

 

