Anglo-Eastern: Standout Partner

“We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including vessel management, technical services, crew management, hotel and food and beverage operations, and compliance,” said Frits van der Werff, vice president commercial at Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management.

Clients range from Aurora Expeditions to Four Seasons and Margaritaville at Sea.

“One of the standout areas for us is providing integrated hotel services that enhance the guest experience onboard. We are also known for managing complex vessel operations, ensuring our clients’ ships meet the highest standards in safety, environmental compliance, and efficiency,” van der Werff said in an interview with cruise Industry News.

Transition

Anglo-Eastern bought what was previously known as CMI, as the parent company manages over 700 ships globally and has another 500 on contract for crew management.

CMI has since been rebranded to Anglo-Eastern and expanded with new Miami offices.

The cruise division operates independently but is able to rely on the Anglo-Eastern Group’s wealth of technical expertise and shared resources and significant economies of scale when it comes to purchasing power.

The company is prioritizing the transition to more eco-friendly solutions, to help clients meet increasingly strict environmental regulations.

“Our digital systems are evolving to support greater transparency and real-time data tracking, ensuring efficiency in ship management. Additionally, we plan to extend our footprint in key markets, bringing our services to a wider range of cruise operators and ensuring seamless management of vessels across the globe,” added van der Werff.

Tailored Solutions

“We specialize in delivering tailored, flexible solutions, making us an ideal partner for cruise lines looking to optimize their operations, enhance the guest experience, and maintain high safety and compliance standards. Whether you’re a small boutique operator or a larger cruise brand, we have the expertise and resources to support your unique needs,” van der Werff noted.

Vessels under management include a sizable chunk of the expedition market.

Among concerns globally is the constantly evolving regulatory environment, he said.

“That is becoming more worrisome and regulatory, environmental, compliance and safety is becoming a lot of work,” said van der Werff. “It makes more sense for us to do that with a large group of vessels than deal with the system by yourself.”

Role at Anglo-Eastern

Van der Werff brings a unique skillset to vessel management, having started his career shoreside in the Netherlands.

“My first real job was in a Michelin Star hospitality establishment in the Netherlands, where I worked in F&B management. This gave me an invaluable understanding of the guest experience and the inner workings of running a service-driven business. Those early experiences taught me about the importance of attention to detail, adaptability, and the need to maintain high standards—lessons that continue to serve me well in the cruise industry today.”

His cruise career began aboard a Holland America Line ship and advanced through the shoreside offices of both Norwegian Cruise Line and Holland America Line. There was also time spent at various resorts and also at Fishers Island, catering to the ultra-wealthy, plus a stint at American Queen Voyages.

“The complexity and global reach of the cruise industry intrigued me, especially the combination of high-end hospitality, maritime operations, and the growing demand for unique guest experience,” he noted.

Among career highlights, van der Werff was in Cambodia at the height of Covid working a complex repatriation mission for guests on the Westerdam as country after country refused to accept the ship. What was supposed to be a quick trip turned into a six-week ordeal, he recalled.

Following that, he was heavily involved in the product delivery design and launch of the Rotterdam, most of which was done completely virtually for the first time ever due to the global health situation.

Now at Anglo-Eastern, he is not only managing client relationships but looking for new business, targeting existing cruise brands and start ups.

“A typical day at a vessel management company is dynamic and multifaceted,” van der Werff explained. “My day often involves client meetings, strategic planning sessions, and collaborating with operational teams to ensure smooth and efficient vessel operations.

“Every day is different, from a commercial perspective, fostering strong relationships with clients is key. It’s not just about managing ships; it’s about building trust and long-term partnerships. Whether we’re introducing a new vessel into our fleet or upgrading an existing one, maintaining open lines of communication and understanding the specific needs of each client allows us to deliver tailor-made solutions that align with their business objectives.

Additionally, managing a fleet involves a continuous dialogue with owners and operators, focusing on their strategic goals, such as optimizing efficiency, improving safety, and ensuring sustainability,” he said.

“This collaboration creates value for all parties and ultimately drives growth for the company. Every new ship management opportunity is more than just about taking on a new asset, it’s about expanding our relationship with that client and enhancing their overall experience, ensuring they can trust us with their operations long-term. The variety of work and the complexity of the cruise and maritime world keeps things exciting, and the ability to influence the commercial and operational side of the business is what I find most rewarding.”

For young professionals starting out, he advised they should stay curious, build their network and never stop learning.

“Don’t be afraid to take on new challenges and stretch outside your comfort zone, because it’s through those experiences that you grow. Lastly, always focus on building genuine relationships, both within your company and with clients, it’s the foundation of lasting success.”