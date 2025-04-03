Anglo-Eastern Joins CLIA

Anglo-Eastern Univan Group announced that has joined the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Dietmar Wertanzl, President & CEO at Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management (AELM), commented: “Joining CLIA represents a strategic alignment with our vision to expand Anglo-Eastern’s specialized ship management services for the cruise segment. With our 50+ years of maritime expertise, we look forward to both learning from and contributing to the development of best practices, sustainability initiatives, and innovative solutions that will shape the future of cruising.”

Frits van der Werff, Vice President of Commercial at Anglo-Eastern’s cruise and leisure division, added: “This partnership provides Anglo-Eastern with direct access to key decision-makers across the cruise industry and valuable market intelligence that will inform our service development. As cruise operators seek experienced partners who understand their unique operational challenges, our CLIA membership strengthens our ability to deliver tailored ship management solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and guest experience.”

Anglo-Eastern said it will be well-positioned to strengthen its global presence in the cruise market, explore new partnerships, and continue providing world-class ship management services to cruise operators around the world.