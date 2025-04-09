andBeyond Set to Launch Amazon Explorer Yacht in Peru

andBeyond has announced a 12-suite river expedition yacht to be based in the Peruvian Amazon.

The andBeyond Amazon Explorer is currently under construction at the SIMA Shipyard in Iquitos, Peru, and is due to set sail on Sept. 29, 2026.

“As we expand our portfolio in South America, the biological diversity of the Peruvian Amazon makes it the ideal destination for our brand of sustainable luxury tourism,” said andBeyond Executive Chairman and CEO Joss Kent.

“We believe that it is our duty to protect and preserve the world’s biodiversity hotspots, and this progressively designed new river expedition yacht will allow us to introduce our guests to this incredibly important habitat in a way that is both sensitive and yet truly immersive. We look forward to bringing our trademark brand of hospitality and interpretive guiding to the Peruvian Amazon,” added Kent.

The company said that the andBeyond Amazon Explorer will operate from the port city of Iquitos, through the smaller town of Nauta and into the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve. It will offer a selection of three- and four-night itineraries and a full seven-night itinerary.

The yacht has been conceptualized in collaboration with yacht architect Ken Freivokh and Adriana Hoyos Interior Design. It will offer 12 luxury suites, two superior suites and one deluxe suite, catering to a maximum of 32 guests.

The suites in the luxury category will range from 33 square meters (355 square feet) to over 80 square meters (860 square feet) in the deluxe.

Interiors will reflect local Shipibo-Conibo culture and feature touchpoints of local Kené art.

Onboard, the yacht will feature spa and gym areas, dining spaces, and an interactive cooking station. The yacht’s Explorer Centre will allow guests to engage in the destination with informative talks by the guides, while the pre-expeditionary area will offer briefings and preparations to embark on the yacht’s excursions.

The yacht’s design will allow for the addition of the River Retreat, a leisure area with a pool deck and lounge.

The planned excursions will focus on exploring the river, its tributaries and the surrounding conservation areas. Expert guides will lead all expeditions.