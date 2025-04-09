American Cruise Lines Unveils Array of Extended Cruises for 2026

American Cruise Lines has announced a new slate of extended cruises and 50-day+ U.S. river cruises honoring the country’s 250th birthday in 2026.

American said in a press release that these follow the launch of the company’s first Great United States Cruise in 2024.

Itineraries and highlights for the new cruises include the following:

“The Great United States Cruise 2026”: 52-Days

Sailing from Portland, Oregon, to Boston, Massachusetts, from May 29 to July 19

Itinerary: Sails from the Pacific Northwest coast in Portland and Astoria, or along the country’s western rivers to Clarkston, WA.

Highlights include 18 states aboard three small ships, including the American Pioneer, and three national parks. Guests will spend July 4 in Boston at the Four Seasons Hotel and experience the city’s 250th celebrations and fireworks display over Boston Harbor.

“Spring Across America 2026”: 51-Days

Sailing from Charleston, South Carolina, to Juneau, Alaska, from April 3 to May 23

Itinerary: Cruising from Charleston, S.C., along the country’s Gold Coast, to the Gulf Coast of Florida and the Keys; the Lower Mississippi River and western rivers; and sailing from Seattle, WA, up the Inside Passage to Alaska.

Highlights include 10 states aboard five small ships.

“Great American Fall Foliage Cruise 2026”: 55-Days

Sailing from Juneau, Alaska, to Washington, D.C., from September 5 to October 29

Itinerary: Sailing throughout Alaska, then down the Inside Passage; cruising through Puget Sound and Friday Harbor and the Columbia and Snake Rivers; cruising the Upper Mississippi River; cruising the New England coastline plus sailing the Chesapeake Bay; and cruising up the Potomac River to Washington, D.C.

Highlights include exploring 18 states aboard four small ships, including the American Patriot.

A reprised “Civil War Battlefields Cruise 2026”: 36-Days