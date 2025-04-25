Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ambassador Unveils New Entertainment Line-Up for Ambience

Ambience

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced three new entertainment offerings set to debut onboard the Ambience from April 2025.

The additions include Ding Dong, a comedic play by French playwright Marc Camoletti; Global Explosion, a dance show featuring performances inspired by cultures around the world; and Bard on Board, a Shakespeare-themed vignette that will open the Captain’s Cocktail Reception.

The new shows expand the cruise line’s existing entertainment program, which has included West End-style productions, guest speakers, and interactive events since Ambience’s inaugural season in April 2022.

The three new shows are:

  • Ding Dong: A French farce by Marc Camoletti, transporting guests to Paris for a comedic story of scandal and chaos in the Marcellin household.
  • Global Explosion: A vibrant dance show taking guests on a cultural journey from South America to Seville, featuring everything from salsa and Moulin Rouge–inspired routines to paso doble and Nashville flair.
  • Bard on Board: A Shakespeare-themed vignette performed during Ambassador Night to open the Captain’s Cocktail Reception, blending classic theater with lively entertainment.

 

