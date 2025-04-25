Ambassador Unveils New Entertainment Line-Up for Ambience

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced three new entertainment offerings set to debut onboard the Ambience from April 2025.

The additions include Ding Dong, a comedic play by French playwright Marc Camoletti; Global Explosion, a dance show featuring performances inspired by cultures around the world; and Bard on Board, a Shakespeare-themed vignette that will open the Captain’s Cocktail Reception.

The new shows expand the cruise line’s existing entertainment program, which has included West End-style productions, guest speakers, and interactive events since Ambience’s inaugural season in April 2022.

The three new shows are: