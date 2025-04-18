AmaWaterways Launches First River Cruise Ship on Colombia’s Magdalena River

​AmaWaterways has launched AmaMagdalena, the first river cruise ship to operate on Colombia’s Magdalena River and the company’s inaugural vessel in South America. The ship entered service on April 12, 2025.

“Our expansion into Colombia represents a new chapter for AmaWaterways and for the world of river cruising,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and CEO of AmaWaterways. “We are proud to be the first major river cruise line to explore the Magdalena River, a region that until now has been largely inaccessible. AmaMagdalena opens the door to a culturally rich destination, and we’ve worked closely with local communities to ensure our presence benefits everyone involved – from our guests to the people who call this river home.”

The 60-guest ship was custom-built with input from Colombian architects and craftspeople. Architect Camilo Restrepo led the design, with stateroom interiors by Marianna Schlegel Donado of Barranquilla-based Casa Schlegel Donado. Woodwork was completed by Cartagena-based Ocean Projects. Staterooms range from 237 to 516 square feet and feature twin balconies.​

Amenities include a Sun Deck pool, fitness room, main dining venue and an al fresco specialty restaurant.​

The ship offers two seven-night itineraries, Magic of Colombia and Wonders of Colombia,sailing between Cartagena and Barranquilla. Itineraries include visits to Mompox, Palenque and a Barranquilla Carnival event. Optional land packages are available in Medellín, Cartagena and Panama City.

“The launch of AmaMagdalena is more than bringing our guests to a new destination—it’s about creating lasting connections between cultures, celebrating the rich history and natural beauty of the Magdalena River, and offering new opportunities for local communities,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and chief brand ambassador of AmaWaterways. “We’ve seen locals lining the riverbanks, waving and cheering with joy as they see AmaMagdalena. It’s a moment of pride, unity, and shared celebration for us and the communities along this majestic river.”

The company’s expansion into Colombia, supported by ProColombia and local stakeholders, is focused on responsible tourism and community engagement. initiative aims to create economic opportunities for riverside communities while preserving the region’s cultural and ecological integrity through training and collaboration with local leaders.

“The launch of AmaWaterways operations in Colombia marks a new chapter for our tourism. It is not only a sign of trust in our country but also an opportunity to show the world why Colombia is the country of beauty. The Magdalena River will become a showcase of our traditions, biodiversity, and hospitality,” said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia.

Later this year, AmaWaterways will launch the AmaMelodia, its second ship on the Magdalena River, further expanding its presence in Colombia.