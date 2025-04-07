Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Aman Reveals Name of First Ship Debuting in 2027

Sideview

Aman at Sea will launch its luxury yacht in 2027 and has revealed its name: Amangati, which means “peaceful motion” in Sanskrit, according to a statement.

The 47-suite vessel is under construction at T.Mariotti in Genoa and will debut in the Mediterranean in summer 2027, the company said in a press release.

The company said that the Amangati will be home to an array of best-in-class facilities including four international dining concepts, a Jazz Club, a spacious Aman Spa – complete with a Japanese garden – plus an expansive Beach Club, offering guests direct access to the water at the stern of the yacht.

“Naming Amangati marks a pivotal and inspiring milestone for Aman” said the group’s Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin. “The vessel will embody the very essence of our brand’s DNA, providing exceptional privacy, best in class amenities, now synonymous with Aman, and our signature unparalleled service not yet experienced on the water. As construction progresses behind the scenes, our vision remains clear: to create a vessel that not only represents the highest standards of maritime engineering and design but that mirrors the tranquility of our land-based sanctuaries.”

