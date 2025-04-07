ABS Consulting Shares Insights on State of Maritime Cybersecurity

ABS Consulting announced in a statement that it has published a white paper on how cybersecurity initiatives with operational readiness principles enable organizations to enhance operational resilience and guest safety.

The paper, “Operationalizing Maritime Cybersecurity: A Strategic Approach for the Cruise Industry,” is the second in a series of insights on maritime cybersecurity that builds on ABS Consulting’s work supporting cruise clients’ safety commitment, cybersecurity resilience and sustainability reporting journeys.

According to the statement, the paper details the importance of operationalizing cybersecurity as a core component of maritime readiness, and it outlines a recommended approach to align cybersecurity initiatives with eight key operational principles. These include:

Human safety

Marine resilience

Guest services, and

Regulatory compliance.

The company added that integrating advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and improve guest experiences is crucial, as digital transformation is taking center stage for cruise operators.

The company said that cybersecurity is included in its portfolio of services offered to the cruise industry. Its established body of work for the industry includes risk assessments, safety management systems development, regulatory compliance, as well as sustainability and asset lifecycle strategies, among others.