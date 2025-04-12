78th Annual Tony Awards Names Cunard as Official Cruise Partner

Tony Award Productions announced in a press release that Cunard has been named the official cruise partner of the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

The brand will be showcased at events leading up to the celebration of the 2024-2025 Broadway season and at the ceremony, which will return to the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“The Tony Awards are not only a celebration of the current Broadway season but of the art of theatre and how it can be shared with new audiences all around the world,” said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theater Wing.

“We are delighted to be the official cruise partner for the 2025 Tony Awards, in what’s already been an incredible year for theatre,” said Liz Fettes, senior vice president, commercial North America.

“At Cunard, we pride ourselves on bringing world-class Broadway and West End talent and productions to our itineraries and have a long and revered history with the arts, welcoming iconic stars from the stage and screen throughout our 185 years. We look forward to celebrating the class of 2025 with a touch of British luxury,” added Fettes.

Hosted by Tony, Emmy and Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast live to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET/5:00 to 8:00 p.m. PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

According to the press release, a limited number of tickets to the show are now on sale to the general public. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment.