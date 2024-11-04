World Navigator Opens Cruise Season in Buzios, Brazil

The World Navigator has kicked off the 2024-25 cruise season in Buzios, Brazil, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

Offering a seven-night cruise that started in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, the Atlas Ocean Voyages vessel visited the resort town with approximately 170 guests onboard.

As part of the ship’s repositioning voyage to Antarctica, the week-long cruise ends in Montevideo, Uruguay, and also includes visits to Paraty, Ilhabela and Punta del Este.

According to port, the World Navigator arrived around 6:00 a.m. and remained anchored off Orla Bardot until 6:00 p.m. of the same day.

This stop is the first of 106 planned for the city through mid-April 2025, which are projected to bring over 500,000 cruise guests to Buzios.

According to local authorities, the cruise season makes a significant contribution to the town’s economy, generating an impact of over R$ 5 million.

Up to two cruise ships anchor off Buzios on a daily basis, each bringing up to 5,000 guests, the city hall added.

Over the next few months, the city will be a regular port of call for a number ofvessels sailing regularly in Brazilian waters, including the Costa Pacifica and the MSC Grandiosa.

As the largest cruise ship to ever sail in the region, the MSC ship will visit Buzios every week between Dec. 8, 2024, and Apr. 7, 2025.

The Costa Pacifica is also scheduled to make regular visits to Buzios as part of a series of three- to seven-night cruises departing from Santos and Rio de Janeiro.

The town will also see ships on longer voyages during the season, including Phoenix Reisen’s Artania, Oceania Cruises’ Marina and Holland America Line’s Volendam.

Returning to South America after a five-year gap, Cunard is also scheduled to visit Buzios with the Queen