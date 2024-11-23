Windstar Cruises Launches New Online Booking Platform

Windstar Cruises has launched a new online booking engine, now available on its website, to make the vacation planning process easier for guests and travel advisor partners, according to a company statement.

The upgraded platform allows users to easily select cruise dates, destinations, excursions and hotels. Through MyWindstar accounts, travelers can browse available cruises, add the $99 all-inclusive package, select hotels and finalize bookings from their own devices. Previously, online booking was exclusive to travel advisors through the TravelAdvisor Hub. The new MyWindstar platform provides consumers with detailed itineraries, photos and descriptions to assist with their planning.

Travelers booking through a travel advisor can also view their itinerary online and add select services, such as shore excursions or special requests, to their reservations.

“Windstar Cruises is committed to enhancing the travel experience for our guests from start to finish,” shared Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. “By expanding our booking options, we’re ensuring that every guest can plan their cruise in the way that’s most convenient for them—whether they prefer the ease of online booking, the connection of working with a trusted travel advisor, or the personalized service from our Vacation Planning team.”

During Windstar’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, running from November 18 to December 2, 2024, guests can enjoy reduced deposits of $300 per person, along with the line’s popular “Pick Your Perk” deal. The promotion, available on bookings made through March 31, 2025, for sailings through June 2026, gives cruisers the choice of: