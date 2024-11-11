Virtuoso Report Reveals 2025 Travel Trends

Virtuoso has unveiled 2025 travel trends in its recent Luxe Report based on feedback from its travel advisor members across 58 countries.

Five key trends were identified, first is the so-called “coolcation” with more travelers requesting cold weather destinations to avoid rising temperatures and avoid crowds. The second trend is solo travelers, as more people are going it alone, and ocean and river cruising rank among their top travel experiences for the coming year.

The third motivator is adventure and wellness, followed by a fourth trend with travelers finding new destinations and experiences inspired by documentaries, books, movies and recommendations rather than sticking to the well-worn bucket list.

The fifth trend, according to Virtuoso, is culinary experiences, which, it said, have become a crucial element of luxury travel.

Virtuoso also lists the top cruise destinations to be the Mediterranean, Alaska, Greek Isles, Caribbean and the Danube, while the top adventure destinations are Antarctica, Alaska, Iceland, South Africa and Costa Rica.

The top solo travel experiences are ranked as guided tours, expedition cruising, ocean and river cruising and, curiously enough, England.

The top travel motivators are listed as follows: celebrating a milestone, excitement of exploring a new destination, rest and relaxation, spending time with loved ones and escaping foul weather.

More than 2,200 travel advisors with Virtuoso-affiliated travel agencies participated in the Luxe Report survey.

Virtuoso specializes in luxury and experiential travel.