Virsec’s Maritime English Test for Cruise Ship Staff Approved by ABS

Virsec announced that its Online Maritime English Test for Cruise Ship Staff has been approved by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), according to a press release.

The online assessment is designed to certify seafarers’ English language proficiency. It addresses the need for standardization in the maritime industry, ensuring that crew members have the necessary English skills for safety, operations and effective communication onboard.

The test evaluates English proficiency for seafarers through on-ship scenarios across three main areas:

Cruise Ship Staff: Focuses on general communication with passengers and crew, ship areas, emergency situations and spoken and written commands. Deck Department: Covers navigation, cargo handling and stowage, radio communications, ship operations, and interactions with crew and passengers. Engine Department: Includes maritime and electrical engineering, ship repair and maintenance, ship operations, and crew and passenger interactions.

The test highlights practical communication where candidates answer 80 randomized questions, with emphasized listening skills.

The assessment aligns with IMO Model English Course 3.17, IMO Standard Marine Communication Phrases (SMCPs) and STCW standards, and meets CEFR and ILR global assessment standards.