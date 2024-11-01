Virgin Voyages Cancels Cruises Onboard Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages is cancelling four cruises scheduled for the Valiant Lady in 2025 due to a series of private ship charters.

Affected voyages include short sailings to the Caribbean and the Bahamas that were scheduled to depart on May 23, May 28, Oct. 10 and Oct. 15, 2025.

In a statement sent to guests booked on one of the cruises, Virgin apologized for the inconvenience and presented alternative options for the booking.

“We sincerely apologize for this disruption to your plans. We know that taking time off from work and scheduling a vacation is important and takes planning – and we pride ourselves on being the brand you trust to make your time truly incredible,” the company said.

“While your voyage is cancelled, all our lady ships are sailing to gorgeous destinations during this time,” Virgin continued, presenting alternative dates for the cancelled itinerary.

Among the cancelled sailings, the May 23 and Oct. 10 departures were set to operate the company’s “Dominican Daze” itinerary.

Sailing from PortMiami, the five-night cruise features visits to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, as well as Bimini in the Bahamas.

The May 28 and Oct. 15 departures were scheduled to sail to Key West and Bimini as part of Virgin’s “Fire and Sunset Soirees” four-night itinerary.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are being offered rebooking options, which include transferring their reservation to any of the same length or less with the same fare.

In addition to receiving a $100 onboard credit, guests who opt to rebook their cruises will keep previously purchased cabin categories and packages.

Virgin is also offering guests the option of cancelling their booking and receiving a full refund of the fare paid.

Sailing from Miami, the Valiant Lady is scheduled to offer a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas, as well as the Eastern and Western Caribbean during most of 2025.

In mid-November, the ship repositions to San Juan for seven- to 11-night itineraries that add destinations in the Southern Caribbean and Central America.