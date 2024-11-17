Ville Vie Odyssey Arrives in the Caribbean

Villa Vie Residence’s Odyssey arrived in the Caribbean this week following its debut in Europe and Africa.

As part of its three-and-a-half-year world cruise, the 1993-built ship arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Nov. 14, 2024.

The Odyssey is now scheduled to visit additional destinations in the Caribbean, including St. Maarten and Antigua, before transiting the Panama Canal in December.

During most of the 2024-25 winter season, the 924-guest ship is set to cruise around South America with a series of visits to ports in destinations such as Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

After offering scenic cruising in the Antarctic Peninsula, the Odyssey sails to Argentina and Uruguay before arriving in Brazil in late February.

In addition to visiting 21 ports in the country, the vessel is scheduled to enter the Amazon River for ports of call that allow guests to explore the rainforest.

After several delays due to technical issues, the Odyssey entered service for Villa Vie Residences in September 2024.

Previously operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, the ship was acquired by the startup company in late 2023.

Before welcoming guests onboard, the former Braemar underwent a major refurbishment that included updates to technical aspects and upgrades to public areas.

The ship also received new spaces created for Villa Vie’s product, including an office area available for guests.

With a unique approach to cruising, Villa Vie allows passengers to purchase their own “villas” to live onboard the ship.

After visiting South America, the ship is scheduled to continue its world journey with visits to destinations in Central America, the U.S. West Coast, Alaska and more.

Before ending in West Palm Beach in 2027, the cruise is also said to visit the Far East, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and the Mediterranean.