Viking Could Be Eyeing Acquisition

Don’t rule out an acquisition for Viking, but the conditions must be right, according to company executives speaking on the line’s third quarter earnings call.

A strong cash balance means the company is ready if the right acquisition opportunity presents itself, said CFO Leah Talactac.

“And as we’ve said before, our guiding principles when it comes to investing in the business or any future acquisitions is that it’s scalable, it’s margin-accretive, and then it’s also complimentary to the brand and is within the brand ethos. So, we believe that this strategy reflects our long-term perspective,” said Talactac

Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen said one of the key reasons for Viking’s success has been its one brand philosophy.

“We are so sure that the one brand that we have is one of the reasons for our success. So, it will take a lot of effort to go outside that,” Hagen Explained. “We are not that wide on management. We are well enough for what we’re doing. The moment you start to diversify, you tend to scatter your energies. So, we should be very careful about that. At some time, we’ll do it, but I think we’ll be very careful.”