Victory Cruise Lines Launches Early Black Friday Sale

Victory Cruise Lines has launched its first Early Black Friday Sale to celebrate its inaugural season.

Running from October 30 to December 4, 2024, the promotion includes a $2,000 discount per stateroom (based on double occupancy) and a complimentary premium shore excursion before embarkation. The offer applies to select 2025 sailings in April, May and June, departing from either Toronto or Chicago. The itineraries cover all five Great Lakes, with stops at destinations such as Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Detroit, Cleveland and Niagara Falls (Port Colborne).

“One of my favorite parts of the Victory Cruise Lines’ experience is that it begins before guests even step onboard Victory I or Victory II, as we include a pre-cruise hotel night allowing ample time for exploration before sail away,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “Our Early Black Friday Sale provides a value-added pre-cruise, premium shore excursion for a limited time that I believe our guests will appreciate and enjoy before embarking on their cruise.”

Guests embarking in Toronto will explore architectural sites and cultural spots like the Distillery District, where a local expert will guide them through the district’s cobblestone streets, Victorian industrial architecture, artisan shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants. In Chicago, travelers will enjoy a river tour led by a local expert, viewing over 40 landmarks, including the Wrigley Building and Willis Tower.