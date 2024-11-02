Victoria Concludes 2024 Cruise Season with 316 Ship Calls

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) wrapped up its 2024 cruise season on October 30 with the arrival of the Norwegian Jewel at Ogden Point’s Breakwater District, marking the year’s 316th ship call.

The 2024 season saw approximately 970,000 passengers visit Victoria, with over 700,000 disembarking to explore the city’s attractions, similar to 2023 numbers. Beginning on April 3 with the Norwegian Bliss, this season also included inaugural calls from the Explora I and Celebrity Edge, both welcomed by the Lək̓ʷəŋən People.

“We are thrilled with the cruise season in Victoria this year. The industry remains a strong economic driver for Victoria. The Alaska itinerary is an important growth market,” said Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of GVHA.

“The GVHA team is already looking towards the future, with a similar number of cruise ship calls anticipated for 2025. We will continue listening to our communities and improving the cruise experience for passengers, local businesses and residents to ensure everyone benefits from this growing sector.”

Victoria’s cruise ship industry generates $130 million annually for the local economy and supports 800 jobs. The Breakwater District at Ogden Point is the busiest port in Canada for cruise ship calls.