Turks and Caicos Host Workshops for Tour Operators and Vendors

Experience Turks and Caicos has hosted a two-day workshop with tour operators and vendors to enhance their product offerings and guest experiences.

The workshops were held in collaboration with the Aquila Centre for Cruise Excellence and the focus was on product development and vendor excellence, with an emphasis on creating and delivering innovative experiences that respond to today’s travel trends, according to a prepared statement.

As cruise destinations continuously evolve to stay competitive, the product development workshop provided participants with a roadmap to ensure their destination remains fresh and appealing to cruise lines, with the theme: “What’s New in Your Destination?” Key topics included identifying market opportunities and emerging trends, crafting unique and memorable guest experiences, marketing strategies to get experiences noticed, and ensuring product sustainability.

The vendor excellence workshop highlighted the pivotal role vendors play in shaping the overall cruise guest experience. This half-day workshop was designed to empower vendors with the skills and knowledge necessary to provide “exceptional service, improve sales, and enhance their contribution to the destination’s success.” Key topics covered included understanding the critical role of vendors in the success of cruise tourism, optimizing products and services for maximum impact, sales mastery and improving revenue-generating capabilities, and developing a guest-centric approach to service.

Minister of Tourism, Josephine Connolly, applauded the workshops: “Developing our products to increase visitation and spend on the island is a very important aspect of the work of Experience Turks and Caicos. These workshops will go a long way to spark new ideas and new businesses, to improve the way business is conducted, enhance the product development on the island, and to affirm our commitment to ensuring that everyone across the Turks and Caicos Islands benefits from the tourism industry.”

Added Product Development Manager Candesha Mills: “Tour operators and vendors walked away with knowledge on how to enhance their existing products and services and were inspired to create new ones based on current market trends. This training equipped them with the tools they need to stay competitive and continue delivering exceptional experiences to our cruise guests.”

Each attendee received a certificate of completion, symbolizing their readiness to contribute to the success of the Turks and Caicos Islands as a premier cruise destination.