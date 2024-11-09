Transition to Quebec Delegate General in Tokyo

The Québec Port Authority (QPA) has announced that after 14 years at its helm, President and CEO Mario Girard will take on the role of Québec’s delegate general in Tokyo, effective February 17, 2025.

“It is with great emotion that I informed the members of the Board today of my decision to accept the position of Delegate General of Québec in Tokyo,” said Girard. “I am profoundly grateful for the trust and support from all members of the Board these past years. I feel a deep connection and admiration for the committed, dedicated and extremely competent people that made up the Port of Québec staff. I am proud of what we have accomplished. It has been an immense privilege to hold this position and I cherish my years within the maritime community of Québec and elsewhere in the world.”

Chair of the Board, Olga Farman, added: “I salute Mario Girard’s exceptional leadership throughout all these years at the Port of Québec. I thank him for his tireless commitment to advancing this highly strategic asset, benefitting our Capitale Nationale and all of Québec and for having worked to develop a unified and strategic maritime seaway. He has definitively contributed to transforming and modernizing the organization to raise it to a world-class level with global appeal.”

Girard assumed office on January 1, 2011, and during his tenure, he assembled a team focused on sustainable development and community engagement. Under his leadership, the Port developed recreational tourism areas to increase river access for the community and achieved significant financial recovery. He also promoted the St. Lawrence corridor as a strategic environmental and economic asset.

The Board of Directors is currently conducting a recruitment process to ensure a smooth transition.