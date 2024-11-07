Technical Issue Cancels Sailing Onboard Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum

Royal Caribbean International is cancelling a cruise onboard the Spectrum of the Seas due to a technical issue with the ship.

According to a statement sent to guests, the sailing that was scheduled to depart from Shanghai on Nov. 9, 2024, is no longer going ahead.

“Unfortunately, due to a technical concern on our current sailing, we’ll be delaying our return to Shanghai (Baoshan), China. As a result, we’ll need to cancel our sailing altogether,” the company said.

After sailing from its Chinese homeport, the Spectrum of the Seas was scheduled to offer a four-night cruise to South Korea and Japan.

The original itinerary included visits to Cheju Island and Nagasaki, in addition to one day cruising in the Yellow Sea.

“We know how much time and effort go into planning your cruise, and we’re truly sorry for this disappointing news,” Royal Caribbean added.

Affected guests will receive a 100 percent refund of the fare paid for the cruise, including taxes, fees, pre-paid packages, gratuities, shore excursions and flights purchased through the company.

“Additionally, to make up for this, you’ll receive a 50 percent Future Cruise Credit to be used towards a future sailing,” Royal Caribbean added.

For guests who booked air and transfers independently, the company is also offering reimbursements for any travel change fees of up to $200 per person.

Passengers are asked to forward receipts to Royal Caribbean for review. The refunds will be issued once approval is given.

Sailing from Shanghai on a year-round basis, the Spectrum of the Seas was built by the Meyer Werft shipyard and originally entered service in 2019.

Offering a seven-night cruise to Japan as part of its itinerary, the ship arrived in Yokohama on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Initially scheduled to leave the port on the same day, the 4,200-guest vessel remains docked at the port on Thursday morning.