SS United States Set to Depart Philadelphia

United States

Okaloosa County’s Tourist Development Department announced that it has concluded the necessary requirements by local, state and federal agencies to move the SS United States (SSUS) from her current docking area at Pier 82 in south Philadelphia to a docking area in Mobile, Alabama where preparations to ready the ship to become the World’s Largest Artificial Reef will commence.

Operations to move America’s Flagship will begin Thursday, November 14, 2024 and will continue through the day on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Tentative Schedule:

  • Nov. 14, 2024: Tug boats will secure themselves to the SSUS during high tide (estimated 11:45 a.m.) and begin maneuvering the vessel to the north side of the slip and secure it at Pier 80.  The SSUS will remain there until the next low tide, estimated to be the following morning.
  • Nov. 15, 2024: Tug boats will begin maneuvering the SSUS into the Delaware River pre-dawn, in preparation for low tide (estimated 6:59 a.m.). Bridges (Walt Whitman Bridge (I-76), Commodore Barry Bridge (U.S. 322), Delaware Memorial Bridge (I-295)) will close and the SSUS will be towed down the river into Delaware Bay.  Traffic and bridge closures will be coordinated through the Department of Transportation. Motorists should avoid these areas.
  • To follow her journey via GPS tracking, visit www.destinfwb.com/explore/eco-tourism/ssus. Tracking will begin when the vessel begins moving operations.
