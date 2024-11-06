SS United States Set to Depart Philadelphia

Okaloosa County’s Tourist Development Department announced that it has concluded the necessary requirements by local, state and federal agencies to move the SS United States (SSUS) from her current docking area at Pier 82 in south Philadelphia to a docking area in Mobile, Alabama where preparations to ready the ship to become the World’s Largest Artificial Reef will commence.

Operations to move America’s Flagship will begin Thursday, November 14, 2024 and will continue through the day on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Tentative Schedule: