Shore Excursions Group: Offering an Alternative to Cruise Line Shorex

Shore Excursions Group offers an alternative to cruise line excursions in ports of call worldwide, CEO Paul Kiritsy told Cruise Industry News.

The company aims to provide higher-quality, lower-priced excursions in smaller groups through partnerships with local providers, he added.

“We have a portfolio of more than 4,000 excursions in over 300 ports. We work closely with our tour operators to ensure 99 percent coverage of all the major cruise line itineraries,” Kiritsy explained.

To date, Shore Excursions Group has delivered more than 4.5 million excursions since its founding in 2008.

“We are an alternative to cruise line excursions. We work with travel agencies, partnering with thousands of travel advisors, including the world’s largest cruise-selling travel companies,” he said.

These partners refer their clients to Shore Excursions Group after they book their cruises.

The tours are carefully designed to avoid delays and problems with port times of the itineraries, he explained.

“We have over a century of combined cruise industry experience from our founders, our executive team, throughout our management and our tour organization. This provides what we believe is a unique perspective on how to organize and run our business,” Kiritsy added.

The company has developed technology through its website to ensure that customers only see excursions that fit their cruise itineraries.

“It’s proprietary technology that analyzes port arrival and departure times from the cruise line’s schedule to only offer excursions that ensure clients can return to the ship with plenty of time.”

Kiritsy is seeing more people traveling and seeking experiences.

“It’s incredible to think that four years ago we faced a complete shutdown. No industry was more impacted than ours by the pandemic,” he said, noting that sales numbers are up.

“As destinations open up and people begin to travel again, there seems to be this real appetite to see the world and experience it.”

Passengers are also booking excursions earlier than before, with sales for 2025 looking really strong, Kiritsy added.

He also said that guests seem to be focusing on spending more on experiences and travel rather than material items.

“People are really excited about travel, and the booking curve has continued to shift outward each year since the pandemic,” he added.

All top cruise destinations are seeing strong sales, including Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean, Kiritsy noted.

Cozumel in Mexico and Roatán in Honduras, as well as Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan in Alaska are the top-selling destinations for the company.

In Europe, Rome, Athens and Barcelona are also among Shore Excursion Group’s top destinations so far in 2024, Kiritsy said.

In addition to small-group excursions, the company also offers private tours, which are currently trending upward.

“In line with this return to travel and excitement for experiences, customers and cruisers are looking for enhanced experiences. They are willing to pay more for a private tour that includes its own driver and guide,” he explained.

The average size of excursions offered by Shore Excursions Group is 12 guests.